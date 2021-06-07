Judge Debra Brown to become new Chief Judge of Northern District of Mississippi

GREENVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. District Judge Debra M. Brown will become the new Chief Judge of the Northern District of Mississippi in a gavel passing ceremony. The ceremony will be held Friday, June 11, starting at 2:00 p.m. in the United States Courthouse in Greenville.

Brown became Mississippi’s first female African American U.S. District Judge after being appointed by President Barack Obama in 2013. She becomes the eighth Chief Judge for the Northern District of Mississippi and the first African American female Chief Judge in Mississippi.

Chief Judge Sharion Aycock, the first woman to serve as a federal district judge in Mississippi, will pass the Chief Judge’s gavel to Judge Brown in a public ceremony.