TUPELO, Miss. (WJTV) – Judge Thomas Frederick Wicker, the father of U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss), died at the age of 98 on Friday, October 21.

Fred Wicker was born in Hickory Flat on April 7, 1924. He went to Hickory Flat High School and Holmes Junior College. He later received his law degree at the University of Mississippi.

In 1942, he was drafted into the U.S. Army. He went to Fort Jackson, South Carolina, for basic and advanced training. He was later stationed to Europe to the 9th Air Force, 36th Station Compliment Squadron where he worked in communications. He served in France, Belgium, Holland, Germany, England, Luxemburg and Normandy.

Wicker opened his law practice in Pontotoc in 1948. He served a long career as city attorney and county prosecutor for 12 years, state senate for three years, and was appointed by Governor John Bell Williams as Circuit Judge for the 1st Judicial District in 1970. He served in that position for 20 years before retiring in 1990.

“My father spent his life in service to our country and our family. A World War II veteran, a public servant, a dedicated husband and father, and faithful Christian, he was a role model for many, and he was my hero. Our family is devastated to lose him, but we are grateful for a life well-lived, the wisdom he instilled in us, and the many years we spent together,” said Sen. Roger Wicker.

Fred Wicker is survived by his three children, Ellen Wicker Cummings, Roger Wicker and Mindy Staten Parrish, as well as five grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.