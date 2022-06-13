BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman turned herself in to the Biloxi Police Department in connection to a hit and run that left a juvenile boy injured on Monday, June 13.

Biloxi police said they responded to the scene around 9:58 a.m. on Beach Boulevard. They said the boy had been hit by a car. He was flown to a specialized hospital for treatment. The driver allegedly left the scene.

Police said Brianna Nicole Chevalier, 27, of Biloxi, was identified as the driver after they heard witness statements. They said she turned herself in to the department later in the day.

Chevalier was charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury. She was booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Center. Her bond was set at $100,000.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. They also said the boy is expected to survive his injuries.