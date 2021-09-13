KCS Holiday Express to benefit Salvation Army in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Kansas City Southern (KCS) announced on Monday that they will celebrate the 21st anniversary of the KCS Holiday Express program and partnership with the Salvation Army.

They will hold a fundraiser to benefit the Salvation Army in 21 communities on the company’s U.S. rail network. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, KCS will not operate its Holiday Express train.

“KCS is pleased to celebrate 21 years of Holiday Express benefiting The Salvation Army in communities throughout our U.S. rail network,” said KCS president and CEO Patrick J. Ottensmeyer. “While it’s still not safe to gather for visits with Santa and tours through the train, the true stars of the show are The Salvation Army and the work it does all year round.”

The 21 communities that will receive the funds raised for The Salvation Army include Kansas City and Slater, Mo.; East St. Louis, Ill.; Pittsburg, Kan.; Ashdown and Mena, Ark.; Poteau and Stilwell, Okla.; Houston, Laredo, Port Arthur, Victoria and Wylie, Texas; Baton Rouge, DeQuincy, Gonzalez and Shreveport, La.; and Corinth, Jackson, Meridian and Vicksburg, Miss.

Click here if you would like to make a donation to the 2021 KCS Holiday Express fundraising campaign.