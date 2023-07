HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Kiln man has been charged with statutory rape of two 12-year-old girls in Harrison County.

WXXV reported Drew Emile Gallardo, 18, was charged with two counts of statutory rape. He is being held in the Harrison County Jail on an $850,000 bond.

Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said the parents of the girls reported the crimes to investigators.