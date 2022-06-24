GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – A Kiln man was sentenced to 30 months in prison for COVID-related wire fraud.

According to court documents, Trevon Evans, 25, was arrested in Hancock County on August 3, 2020, in connection to two stolen cars. He had multiple identification cards in his possession at the time of his arrest.

An investigation found that Evans had convinced his elderly neighbors to give him their personal information so he could help them get COVID-related benefits. He used their information to apply for unemployment insurance under the Economic Security (CARES) Act in their names. More than $7,000 in benefits were sent to his home. He used the money at casinos along the Gulf Coast.

He pled guilty to the allegations against him on February 16, 2022 in U.S. District Court in Gulfport.

Anyone with information about attempted fraud involving COVID can report it here or by calling the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721.