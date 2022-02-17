GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – A Kiln man pled guilty to wire fraud related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to court records, Trevon Evans, 25, was arrested by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office on August 3, 2020, in relation to two stolen vehicles.

At the time of his arrest, police said Evans was in possession of multiple identification cards with different names. Further investigation revealed that Evans had taken advantage of elderly neighbors by convincing them to give him their personal identifying information so that he could help them receive benefits related to the COVID pandemic.

Prosecutors said Evans then used that information to apply for unemployment insurance under the Economic Security (CARES) Act benefits in the victims’ names and had them sent to him at his residence. The benefits totaled over $7,000 and were used by Mr. Evans at casinos along the Gulf Coast.

Evans will be sentenced on June 23, 2022, and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.