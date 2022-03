OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Oxford police arrested a man for allegedly trying to record people in a restroom of a business.

Police said they responded to the business on University Avenue on March 1. After an investigation, they arrested 19-year-old Jaxon Parker, of Lafayette County.

Parker was charged with secretly photographing for lewd purposes. His bond was set at $5,000 by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.