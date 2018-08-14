State

Lafayette County Metro Narcotics Unit makes major drug bust in Oxford

Posted: Aug 14, 2018

OXFORD, Miss (WJTV) - An investigation turned up 20,000 doses of Xanax, two pounds of marijuana and resulted in two arrests.

Officers also seized $14,880 in cash.

Brandon Lawrence and Adrianna Amos are charged with possession with intent to distribute.

 

 

 

 

According to the Lafayette County Metro Narcotics Unit the pills are valued at between $60,000 - $80,000. The street value of the marijuana is $4,000.

Bond was set at $15,000 apiece. Both suspects are out on bond.

 

 

 

