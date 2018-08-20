Lafayette County school bond election set for September

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) - Voters will decide whether to approve a $23 million bond issue for a school district in northern Mississippi.



The Oxford Eagle reports that the Lafayette County School District election is Sept. 11.



Some of the money would be used to build a new elementary school. Superintendent Adam Pugh says the district's enrollment has increased about 2.5 percent in recent years.



School districts and other government entities issue bonds to finance long-term projects. For a bond issue to pass, at least 60 percent of the district's voters must approve it.



The Lafayette County School District estimates that to repay the debt, taxes would increase about $10 a year for a home valued at $100,000.