MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) announced the re-opening of Lake Monroe. The lake closed at the end of March 2023 due to extensive tornado damage.

Starting at 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 2, 2023, anglers can once again enjoy the 99-acre state fishing lake located in Monroe County, between Aberdeen and Amory.

Lake Monroe will be open to both bank and boat fishing; however, the campground and buildings will remain closed until further notice.

After enduring the storms this spring, we are excited to invite anglers back to Lake Monroe for fishing.