Land acquired for lodge, conference center on Lake Okhissa

MEADVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, Scenic Rivers Development Alliance announced the acquisition of 150 acres of land along the shoreline of Lake Okhissa in Southwest Mississippi. The land was acquired from the U.S. Forest Service (USFS).

According to U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), officials with Scenic Rivers Development Alliance plan to build a 200-room lodge and a 1,000-person conference center.

Work on the lodge and conference center is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2021. The proposed lodge will serve as a home base for visitors wishing to enjoy the outdoors in Southwest Mississippi.

Members of the Scenic Rivers Development Alliance are Pike County, Franklin County, Amite County, Wilkinson County, Walthall County, and the City of McComb.