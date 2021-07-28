Land bought for Mississippi casino site donated to nonprofit

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi businessman has donated land once intended for a casino site to a local nonprofit.

Chris Ferrara came close to developing a casino years ago in east Biloxi, but has now donated the 30-acre property to the Boys and Girls Club of the Gulf Coast, The Sun Herald reports. The land is valued at $28 million, Ferrara said.

Ferrara said he was around the club in his younger years and saw the organization making a difference in the lives of young people.

It’s unclear what the organization will do with the land. A representative of the Boys and Girls Club didn’t return calls for comment, The Sun Herald reported.

