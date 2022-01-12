Landowners in 9 Mississippi counties can apply for Feral Swine Control Project

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Delta Wildlife, the Mississippi Soil and Water Commission (MSWC), the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) and Mississippi State University (MSU) have partnered for the Mississippi Delta Feral Swine Abatement Expansion Project.

The project will provide outreach, training opportunities, trap distribution and management and monitoring and evaluation to landowners. Efforts will focus on the eradication and control of feral swine by educating landowners and providing tools and equipment that can be used after the project has ended.

Eligible counties include Claiborne, Holmes, Humphreys, Issaquena, Jefferson, Sharkey, Warren, Washington and Yazoo. The first round of the project will run until 2023 in Issaquena, Sharkey, Warren and Yazoo. The second round will run until 2024 and includes all of the eligible counties.

Delta Wildlife will provide 36 smart traps to be used across the nine counties. Staff will be responsible for the daily operations of the traps. The traps will be of no cost or effort to the landowner.

Private landowners in the eligible counties can apply here. Applicants will be chosen on a first-come-first-served basis. Implementation will begin based on priority determined by a damage assessment ranking tool.