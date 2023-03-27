POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi blueberry producers expect to see substantial yield losses in the state’s largest commercial fruit crop after the hard freeze that hit the state on the weekend of March 18.

Lows dropped into the mid and upper 20s on March 20, according to data from the National Weather Service (NWS) in Jackson.

Eric Stafne, fruit and nut specialist with the MSU Extension Service, said growers will see significant losses. The condition of the crop is poor based on what commercial growers are reporting to him and his observation of damage to blueberry plants at the South Mississippi Branch Experiment Station in Poplarville, where he is based.

Just how much fruit will be lost is difficult to say at this point, but Stafne estimates that at least 50% of the state’s commercial crop is lost.

“The number of berries we harvest usually ends up being more than we initially think in an event like this,” he said. “But it really depends on variety, stage of growth, minimum temperature and some other factors.”

Jeremy Edwards, owner of Great Southern Farms in Richton, said this year’s cold damage is the worst he has experienced on his 165-acre blueberry farm, where he and his family grow rabbiteye and Southern highbush varieties.

“This will be a tough year financially,” Edwards said.