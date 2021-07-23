Lauderdale County man sentenced for illegally possessing a firearm

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, a Lauderdale County man was sentenced to 72 months in prison for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

According to prosecutors, Levi Gibbs, Jr., 51, was in possession of a firearm when his vehicle was stopped by Meridian police on March 27, 2020. He was stopped after officers saw him crossing over the center line of the road and speeding.

When one officer approached the passenger side of the vehicle, he saw a pistol in an ankle holster on Gibbs’ right leg. The officer checked Gibbs’ record and discovered he had multiple felony convictions.

Prosecutors said Gibbs is currently under indictment from the Circuit Court of Lowndes County for armed robbery.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Meridian Police Department investigated the case.