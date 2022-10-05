MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– The man charged with the murder of University of Mississippi graduate Jimmie “Jay” Lee claims he is illegally being held in jail, according to a lawsuit filed against the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Tim Herrington, who is charged with first-degree murder in connection to Lee’s disappearance, was arrested on July 22 and is currently in the Lafayette County Jail without bond.

Lee was last seen on July 8 leaving the Campus Walk Apartments in Oxford, Mississippi. It was believed that he was visiting someone at Molly Bar Trails Apartments around the time he went missing.

In court, detectives said surveillance videos captured Herrington leaving the Molly Bar Trails Apartments after reportedly driving Lee’s car and leaving it there. They also said cadaver dogs alerted officers there was a body in the area when they searched his apartment.

Body fluids were also found in the back of a moving company’s box truck that Herrington drove to Oxford before taking it back on the morning on July 8.

According to the lawsuit, detectives admitted that there was no confession, admission, and no physical or direct evidence to present at the time that implied Herrington’s involvement in Lee’s disappearance.

The lawsuit further claims they could not comment on the qualifications of the cadaver dogs or their handlers.

It also alleges the case against Herrington is circumstantial since Lee is still missing and there is no direct evidence that a homicide or any other crime has been committed.

Read the full document below: