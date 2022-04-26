GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – A former employee of the Mississippi Aquarium has filed a lawsuit against the facility claiming wrongful termination.

The Sun Herald reported the former employee, Kegan Wood, claims he was fired for reporting sexual misconduct. The lawsuit was filed in late 2021.

Wood claims he reported that a female employee groped a male employee to his supervisor. According to the suit, the supervisor was romantically interested in the female employee. Following the report, Wood said he was sent home and fired within a few weeks.

In the complaint, Wood is seeking “actual damages” for mental anxiety, stress and lost income. The complaint also asks for a jury trial.

An attorney for the aquarium said the facility does not comment on pending litigation.