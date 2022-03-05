JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH) is partnering with the Smith Robertson Museum to host a Community Curation Day.

Guests can attend the event to learn about the cultural and historical significance of their possessions and understand the importance of preservation. Guests will be shown how to properly care for and maintain documents, ledgers and photographs.

The event will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9 at the Smith Robertson Museum at 528 Bloom Street in Jackson.