The value of traditional education can vary widely across the country. While a college degree has long been viewed as a critical step toward the American dream, growing costs have led many students to reconsider the return-on-investment of higher education. Meanwhile, local economies and individual circumstances can push others toward learning a trade or entering the workforce early.

These considerations aside, national statistics show a clear difference in earnings as they relate to educational attainment, as college graduates typically earn 65% more than those with only a high school degree.

To help understand areas with the lowest educational attainment, Stacker compiled a list of the least educated counties in Mississippi using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the lowest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher. Ties are broken by the highest percent with less than high school diploma.

Keep read on for a look at the least-educated counties in Mississippi.

#50. Monroe County

– 16.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 19% ($17,341 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 36% ($31,516)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.3% ($33,861)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.9% ($41,655)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.9% ($62,500)

#49. Pike County

– 16.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 16.8% ($18,075 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 35.9% ($24,860)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.7% ($28,162)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.3% ($40,561)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.3% ($50,452)

#48. Coahoma County

– 16.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 20.5% ($21,799 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 25.2% ($17,220)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 37.8% ($23,030)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.4% ($34,769)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.1% ($41,512)

#47. Newton County

– 16.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 14.8% ($28,548 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 30.9% ($27,438)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 37.9% ($30,804)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.8% ($45,795)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.7% ($56,360)

#46. Lincoln County

– 16.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 13.6% ($21,806 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 37.6% ($29,701)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.6% ($33,725)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.7% ($51,446)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.5% ($52,260)

#45. Simpson County

– 16.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 20.3% ($18,599 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 30.1% ($32,722)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.4% ($28,576)

– Bachelor’s degree: 12% ($41,984)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.3% ($56,738)

#44. Jefferson County

– 15.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 22% ($22,900 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 37.9% ($17,266)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.2% ($19,798)

– Bachelor’s degree: 7.8% ($45,455)

– Graduate or professional degree: 8.1% ($46,204)

#43. Tate County

– 15.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 17% ($28,248 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 35.4% ($26,727)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.8% ($34,333)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.7% ($57,500)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.1% ($62,639)

#42. Stone County

– 15.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 17.8% ($30,829 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 35.9% ($31,825)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.6% ($31,474)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.3% ($26,421)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.5% ($67,404)

#41. Noxubee County

– 15.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 29.1% ($25,045 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 29.6% ($23,141)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 25.7% ($27,283)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.7% ($49,444)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.9% ($46,228)

#40. Sunflower County

– 15.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 25.1% ($17,366 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 32.2% ($18,600)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.3% ($25,934)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.7% ($33,649)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.6% ($50,075)

#39. Wayne County

– 15.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 20.8%

– High school graduate: 38.4% ($28,838)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 25.6% ($33,857)

– Bachelor’s degree: 7.2% ($39,479)

– Graduate or professional degree: 8.1% ($48,000)

#38. Tippah County

– 15.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 20.1% ($30,630 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 36.2% ($27,495)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.5% ($30,925)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.7% ($50,156)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.5% ($53,008)

#37. Jasper County

– 15.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 15.8%

– High school graduate: 38.5% ($31,868)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.7% ($30,035)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.1% ($38,973)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5% ($47,988)

#36. Panola County

– 14.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 19.4% ($20,693 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 36.6% ($27,938)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.1% ($30,608)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.5% ($39,325)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.4% ($48,711)

#35. Covington County

– 14.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 16.8% ($20,946 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 36.6% ($21,603)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.9% ($29,969)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.3% ($35,188)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.5% ($44,231)

#34. Kemper County

– 14.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 17.9% ($13,462 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 38.3% ($17,942)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.1% ($26,786)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.1% ($39,635)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.6% ($95,476)

#33. Winston County

– 14.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 18.3% ($20,550 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 35.7% ($23,843)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.2% ($27,737)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.9% ($40,750)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.9% ($53,650)

#32. Copiah County

– 14.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 19.8% ($23,068 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 34.4% ($25,544)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.3% ($31,262)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.6% ($39,432)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.9% ($52,083)

#31. Walthall County

– 14.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 18.3% ($25,114 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 43.8% ($27,442)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 23.5% ($33,893)

– Bachelor’s degree: 7.6% ($39,375)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.8% ($46,235)

#30. Leake County

– 14.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 21.4% ($21,667 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 36.6% ($26,989)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.7% ($31,334)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10% ($40,640)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.3% ($40,069)

#29. Jefferson Davis County

– 14.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 17.6% ($21,813 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 36.6% ($22,740)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.7% ($30,338)

– Bachelor’s degree: 6.6% ($37,337)

– Graduate or professional degree: 7.6% ($52,594)

#28. Attala County

– 13.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 22.4% ($22,750 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 32.4% ($25,278)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.2% ($26,143)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.4% ($32,778)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.5% ($52,000)

#27. George County

– 13.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 15.7% ($31,875 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 36.6% ($31,782)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34% ($31,098)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.6% ($34,120)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.2% ($50,675)

#26. Yalobusha County

– 13.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 16.7% ($16,342 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 40.2% ($29,409)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.3% ($27,446)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.7% ($34,390)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.1% ($43,929)

#25. Marshall County

– 13.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 18% ($23,205 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 38.8% ($31,450)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.5% ($32,264)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.2% ($39,203)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.6% ($51,684)

#24. Wilkinson County

– 13.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 25.2% ($13,169 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 40.6% ($30,848)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 20.5% ($26,289)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.5% ($26,406)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.2% ($42,875)

#23. Yazoo County

– 13.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 21.1% ($20,116 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 38.6% ($20,582)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.9% ($28,168)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.5% ($31,159)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.9% ($54,079)

#22. Union County

– 13.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 21.9% ($26,347 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 33.7% ($30,361)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.1% ($30,551)

– Bachelor’s degree: 7.7% ($39,173)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.6% ($52,526)

#21. Itawamba County

– 13.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 21% ($26,047 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 31.1% ($24,736)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.8% ($33,229)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.3% ($49,038)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.9% ($48,971)

#20. Humphreys County

– 12.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 30.2% ($17,458 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 33.8% ($20,714)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 23.3% ($30,519)

– Bachelor’s degree: 7.3% ($33,173)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.5% ($39,213)

#19. Amite County

– 12.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 18.1% ($20,060 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 39.3% ($31,869)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30% ($30,898)

– Bachelor’s degree: 7.6% ($28,500)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5% ($42,143)

#18. Clarke County

– 12.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 17.1% ($30,355 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 39.4% ($29,588)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31% ($32,976)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.1% ($38,201)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.4% ($50,476)

#17. Prentiss County

– 12.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 19.9% ($26,833 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 34.5% ($27,316)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.2% ($27,779)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.1% ($39,357)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.3% ($46,615)

#16. Chickasaw County

– 12.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 24.6% ($36,227 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 38.4% ($29,458)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.6% ($28,803)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.9% ($38,125)

– Graduate or professional degree: 2.6% ($53,393)

#15. Marion County

– 12.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 18.5% ($20,625 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 39.3% ($25,706)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.9% ($31,843)

– Bachelor’s degree: 7.9% ($36,107)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.4% ($41,507)

#14. Carroll County

– 12.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 19.8% ($24,514 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 35.4% ($33,750)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.5% ($37,973)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.7% ($40,313)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.6% ($66,023)

#13. Smith County

– 12.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 20.8% ($33,667 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 39.2% ($31,359)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.9% ($30,633)

– Bachelor’s degree: 6.7% ($41,607)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.5% ($47,738)

#12. Franklin County

– 12% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 15.4% ($32,188 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 35.4% ($36,533)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 37.2% ($31,657)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.3% ($36,167)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.7% ($48,125)

#11. Calhoun County

– 11.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 22.5% ($24,758 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 37.3% ($30,883)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.4% ($31,820)

– Bachelor’s degree: 6.4% ($52,667)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.4% ($41,850)

#10. Neshoba County

– 11.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 19.7% ($18,653 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 35.6% ($26,812)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.1% ($32,073)

– Bachelor’s degree: 7.5% ($40,867)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.1% ($51,585)

#9. Benton County

– 11.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 27.4% ($37,479 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 33.4% ($31,261)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.6% ($30,666)

– Bachelor’s degree: 5.9% ($31,700)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.6% ($46,250)

#8. Tishomingo County

– 11.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 19.6% ($20,701 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 38.9% ($26,646)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.1% ($32,414)

– Bachelor’s degree: 7.4% ($42,279)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4% ($46,908)

#7. Scott County

– 11.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 26% ($19,575 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 37.5% ($26,781)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 25.2% ($34,267)

– Bachelor’s degree: 6.9% ($51,217)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.5% ($53,373)

#6. Perry County

– 10.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 17.1% ($25,417 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 40.4% ($30,277)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.8% ($27,712)

– Bachelor’s degree: 7.7% ($55,405)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.1% ($40,852)

#5. Quitman County

– 10.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 28.7% ($17,014 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 31.1% ($21,330)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.9% ($27,287)

– Bachelor’s degree: 6.6% ($27,857)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.7% ($37,083)

#4. Tallahatchie County

– 10.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 30.5% ($25,179 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 28.8% ($26,509)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.4% ($36,250)

– Bachelor’s degree: 6.8% ($41,964)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.4% ($38,897)

#3. Holmes County

– 10.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 23.2% ($16,864 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 41% ($20,746)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 25.7% ($25,224)

– Bachelor’s degree: 6.8% ($29,865)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.4% ($44,722)

#2. Greene County

– 9.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 23.8% ($15,040 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 33.7% ($27,721)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.8% ($31,919)

– Bachelor’s degree: 6.2% ($62,863)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.5% ($41,856)

#1. Issaquena County

– 3.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 39.4% ($19,453 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 31.9% ($35,107)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 25.5% ($22,604)

– Bachelor’s degree: 0.7%

– Graduate or professional degree: 2.4%