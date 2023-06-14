Lee County deputies arrested a man after an explosive device was found inside his vehicle. (Courtesy: Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said deputies were investigating a case involving a vulnerable adult and had been unable to contact the victim, 81-year-old Dianne Cotton.

According to Johnson, Cotton and her son, 58-year-old Michael Foster, had been living in a vehicle.

On Tuesday, June 13, the sheriff’s office received information that Cotton and Foster were at the Texaco gas station on Barnes Crossing Road.

When deputies arrived at the scene, Johnson said they determined that Foster was in possession of methamphetamine, and they arrested him. Deputies also discovered an explosive device inside the vehicle under Cotton’s seat.

Johnson said the Tupelo Bomb Squad was contacted to assist with the device. The device was disposed of without incident.

Foster was charged with possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor warrants. Johnson said Foster has had numerous charges, including armed robbery and narcotics. However, Foster was not convicted.

Cotton was taken to the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo for an evaluation.

Johnson said federal authorities were contacted about the explosive device.