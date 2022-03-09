TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — Voters in a north Mississippi school district have approved an $8 million bond issue to pay for renovation of some existing buildings and construction of new facilities for extracurricular activities.

About 1,400 people voted in the Lee County School District special election Tuesday, with 68% in favor and 32% against, the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported. A 60% margin was needed for the bond issue to pass.

Just 6% of eligible voters cast a ballot.

“Lee County School District has been and will continue to be dedicated to providing meaningful educational opportunities through academics and extracurricular activities and to the improvement of all facilities across our district,” the district’s superintendent, Coke Magee, said after results were announced.

School district officials have not named specific projects that will be funded. Magee said new facilities are needed countywide, especially at middle schools and high schools, because of new extracurricular activities, including archery, swimming, cross country and volleyball.