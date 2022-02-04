JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Leflore County lottery player won one of the top prizes of $100,000 from the $5 Wheel of Fortune scratch-off game.

According to Mississippi Lottery officials, the player chose to remain anonymous. The player purchased the winning scratch-off game from Murphy Oil on Viola Brown Sanders Drive in Greenwood.

“It has been an exciting week here at the Lottery,” said Jeff Hewitt, President of the Mississippi Lottery. “We really enjoy seeing our players getting those big checks! It’s easy to get caught up in the excitement, and we always remind our players to play responsibly.”

Wheel of Fortune features top prizes of $100,000, and unique 2nd Chance promotional prize opportunities to include trips, cash and more.