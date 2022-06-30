LEFLORE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A warrant connection to the Emmett Till case was found in a Leflore County courthouse.

The circuit clerk of Leflore County, Elmus Stockstill, provided a copy of the 1955 warrant for Carolyn Bryant Dunham to WJTV 12 News. The warrant states the two individuals who were wanted in the case, J.W. Milam and Roy Bryant. Both men were acquitted of Till’s murder by an all-white jury.

The last name stated in the warrant is Mrs. Roy Bryant, who is Carolyn Bryant Dunham. On the other side of the warrant, the sheriff at the time signed the document and stated, “Mrs. Roy Bryant was not found in my county.”

The findings have led authorities to look into the warrant. Copies of the warrant have been handed over to Leflore County Sheriff Ricky Banks, who requested the documents on Wednesday.

The discovery is thanks to the relentless work from Keith Beauchamp, the filmmaker known for his documentary “The Untold Story of Emmett Till.”

Beauchamp inquired about the warrant. Within three hours in the Leflore County Circuit Clerk’s basement, the warrant was found.

“I looked at the file. I looked at the paperwork in the file, and true enough, it was the original warrant that had been served on two individuals, but it was not served on the third person, according to the warrant is Mrs. Roy Bryant. I was excited to hear that. I was also surprised because it was like looking for a needle in a haystack. They had to get absolutely lucky to find that. When they did, I said, ‘Wow,'” said Stockstill.

Civil Rights attorney Jaribu Hill said they would have to likely go before a judge to petition for the warrant to be considered and served because so much time has passed.

Hill said the warrant is considered new concrete evidence and hopes law enforcement will act now to serve Bryant Dunham with the warrant.