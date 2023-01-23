JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Nearly $2.5 million has been allotted for nine organizations who help human trafficking victims become survivors in Mississippi.

In 2020, the Mississippi Legislature established the Victims of Human Trafficking and Commercial Sexual Exploitation Fund in order to provide funding for direct service providers who serve victims of sex and labor trafficking. In total, the fund received 14 applications with projects totaling over $6.1 million.

The following groups will be awarded funding:

Methodist Children’s Homes of Mississippi – $800,000

Southern Christian Services – $650,000

Center for Violence Prevention – $516,890

Canopy Children's Solutions – $128,197

Mississippians Against Human Trafficking – $120,000

Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence – $107,063

Christians in Action – $83,000

Mississippi Families for Kids – $40,000

Sunnybrook Children's Home – $27,800

More information about the fund can be found on the Office of the Attorney General’s website.