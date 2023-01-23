JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Nearly $2.5 million has been allotted for nine organizations who help human trafficking victims become survivors in Mississippi.
In 2020, the Mississippi Legislature established the Victims of Human Trafficking and Commercial Sexual Exploitation Fund in order to provide funding for direct service providers who serve victims of sex and labor trafficking. In total, the fund received 14 applications with projects totaling over $6.1 million.
The following groups will be awarded funding:
- Methodist Children’s Homes of Mississippi – $800,000
- Southern Christian Services – $650,000
- Center for Violence Prevention – $516,890
- Canopy Children’s Solutions – $128,197
- Mississippians Against Human Trafficking – $120,000
- Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence – $107,063
- Christians in Action – $83,000
- Mississippi Families for Kids – $40,000
- Sunnybrook Children’s Home – $27,800
More information about the fund can be found on the Office of the Attorney General’s website.