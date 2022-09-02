CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Carroll County deputies arrested a Lexington man in connection to a hostage situation.

Deputies responded to a home in the southern part of the county on August 30. They said the victim, who was an off-duty law enforcement officer, reported that her ex-boyfriend was in the woods shooting at her home.

Investigators said the victim’s five-year-old son was in the yard, but he was able to make it to his grandmother’s home safely. The victim and her eight-month-old baby made it to an interior room and called authorities.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the home and began a manhunt for the suspect, 35-year-old Tamarius Webster.

The manhunt continued throughout the night and the following days. U.S. Marshals were called to help locate Webster.

On September 1, 2022, U.S. Marshals located and arrested Webster with the assistance from the Oxford Police Department SWAT team.

Tamarius Webster (Carroll County Sherriff’s Office)

(Carroll County Sherriff’s Office)

Webster was booked into the Carroll Montgomery Regional Correctional Facility. He was charged with two counts of felony kidnapping and disturbance of a family.