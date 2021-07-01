LGBTQ Fund of Mississippi awards $57K in statewide grants

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The LGBTQ Fund of Mississippi has awarded its second round of grants and sponsorships, totaling $57,300 for eight organizations.
“Our second round of grantmaking is a milestone for our organization, because it cements for our grantee organizations and for LGBTQ Mississippians everywhere in the state that The LGBTQ Fund of Mississippi is a committed partner that will support exciting work,” said Justin Lofton, Vice Chair of the LGBTQ Fund of MS.
The twelve-month grants range from $3,500 to $15,000. The organizations and programs funded by the second round of grants are:
- Margaret Walker Center at Jackson State University – ($3,500) – Jackson
- UMMC: TEAM Clinic – Supplemental Grant – ($4,800) – Jackson
- Youth Improvement Services: Housing for Transgender Individuals – ($6,000) – Jackson
- Youth Improvement Services: Staffing Support – ($9,000) – Jackson
- Mississippi State University – ($6,500) – Starkville
- MS Safe Schools Coalition – ($15,000) – Jackson, Hattiesburg
- Delta State University – ($3,500) – Cleveland
- Freedom Summer Collegiate – ($7,500) – Meridian / Rosedale / Sunflower
- Mississippi Book Festival LGBTQ Panel – ($1,500) – Jackson, Statewide