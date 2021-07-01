LGBTQ Fund of Mississippi awards $57K in statewide grants

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The LGBTQ Fund of Mississippi has awarded its second round of grants and sponsorships, totaling $57,300 for eight organizations.

“Our second round of grantmaking is a milestone for our organization, because it cements for our grantee organizations and for LGBTQ Mississippians everywhere in the state that The LGBTQ Fund of Mississippi is a committed partner that will support exciting work,” said Justin Lofton, Vice Chair of the LGBTQ Fund of MS.

The twelve-month grants range from $3,500 to $15,000. The organizations and programs funded by the second round of grants are: