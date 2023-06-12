JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Questions concerning gender identity and sexual orientation are rising nationally and in Mississippi.

Research from the Cultural Currents Institute analyzes Google Trends data to configure these statistics. According to the survey, Mississippi had the third most queries about “How to Come Out” in the United States. According to the institute, Mississippi is the country’s most culturally and socially conservative state.

The five states with the most searches of this question -“How to Come Out”- are Oklahoma, West Virginia, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Kentucky. All five states are in the South and are traditionally red states.

“Perhaps the most poignant, the term “How to Come Out,” could indicate a more challenging environment for self-disclosure of identity,” the research notes said.

The question “Am I Gay?” had more traffic in Mississippi than most southern states, including any of the Magnolia State’s bordering neighbors. Nationally, people in Utah asked this question the most.

“This might indicate a significant underlying questioning of identity among its internet users, possibly driven by the conflict between personal feelings and societal expectations,” the research notes said.

Queries for “Am I Trans?” or “Am I Lesbian?” were not statistically sufficient to be represented in the data for Mississippi. However, it did appear in two neighboring states: Tennessee and Alabama.

The data for these questions -as well as the term “Nonbinary”- was collected from May 2022 to May 2023. Search queries for these questions increased by over 1200% from January 1, 2004, to May 1, 2023.