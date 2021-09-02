Life Insurance Policy Locator helps Mississippians claim benefits

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Insurance Department (MID) said the Life Insurance Policy Locator has helped Mississippians claim more than $3.6 million in 2020. They said the tool has helped about 1,600 consumers claim more than $34.8 million in benefits since November 2016.

According to leaders with MID, millions of dollars in life insurance benefits go unclaimed by beneficiaries who can’t find their loved ones’ policies or in some cases may not even know the policies exist. That’s where the Life Insurance Policy Locator comes in.

“Anyone can use this service for free. The tool helps us meet our goal of protecting consumers and connecting them with lost policies and money that they’re owed,” said Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney.

If you need help locating a lost policy, call MID at 601-359-2453 or email consumer@mid.ms.gov