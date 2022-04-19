JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A limited number of tickets will be available to the public for a celebration honoring the lives of Governor William Winter and First Lady Elise Winter on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

The event will take place in the Neilsen Auditorium at the Two Mississippi Museums in Jackson at 1:00 p.m.

Speakers will include former President Bill Clinton, former Mississippi Governor Haley Barbour; and former Mississippi Supreme Court Justice Reuben Anderson.

The ceremony will be broadcast live on large video monitors and also streamed live on the Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH) Facebook.

Winter served as governor of Mississippi from 1980 to 1984. He had previously been elected to the state legislature, and to the offices of the state tax collector, state treasurer, and lieutenant governor. His term as governor was nationally acclaimed for the groundbreaking passage of education reform legislation. He was later appointed to President Bill Clinton’s National Advisory Board on Race. Elise Winter shared his commitment to public education and racial equity.

Public parking is available for the event in the garage for guests with tickets. Tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at mdah.ms.gov/winter-celebration beginning Saturday, April 23, at 8:00 a.m.