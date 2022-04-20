CHOCTAW, Miss. (WJTV) – The 72nd edition of the Choctaw Indian Fair will take place July 13 through July 16, 2022.
Top Country and Contemporary Christian music artisst will be taking the main stage at this year’s festivities.
- Wednesday, July 13, 2022
- 67th Annual Choctaw Indian Princess Pageant
- Thursday, July 14, 2022
- Ryan Hurd
- Friday, July 15, 2022
- Casting Crowns
- Saturday, July 16, 2022
- Lady A
Fairgoers will have the opportunity to enjoy four days of fun, social celebrations, cultural activities, arts and crafts demonstrations, stickball tournaments, and professional nightly entertainment.
There will also be Iron Warrior, Cornhole, and REZ RUN competitions.