CHOCTAW, Miss. (WJTV) – The 72nd edition of the Choctaw Indian Fair will take place July 13 through July 16, 2022.

Top Country and Contemporary Christian music artisst will be taking the main stage at this year’s festivities.

Wednesday, July 13, 2022 67th Annual Choctaw Indian Princess Pageant

Thursday, July 14, 2022 Ryan Hurd

Friday, July 15, 2022 Casting Crowns

Saturday, July 16, 2022 Lady A



Fairgoers will have the opportunity to enjoy four days of fun, social celebrations, cultural activities, arts and crafts demonstrations, stickball tournaments, and professional nightly entertainment.

There will also be Iron Warrior, Cornhole, and REZ RUN competitions.