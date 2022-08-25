JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) announced the agency will host nine regional literacy meetings.

The meetings, which begin on September 8, will be held across the state for families of students in kindergarten through third grade. All meetings are from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. No registration is required.

At each meeting families will receive an overview of the state law concerning literacy and assessment, as well as strategies that can be used at home to help students improve their reading skills. The state law, known as the Literacy-Based Promotion Act (LBPA), focuses on prevention and intervention to help children develop the reading skills required for fourth grade.

Time and place of each meeting are as follows:

Thursday, Sept. 8, 6 – 7 p.m. Holly Springs Primary School 405 S. Maury St. , Holly Springs

Thursday, Sept. 8, 6 – 7 p.m. McComb High School Cafeteria 310 7th St., McComb

Tuesday, Sept. 13, 6 – 7 p.m. Cleveland Central High School 300 West Sunflower Road, Cleveland

Tuesday, Sept. 13, 6 – 7 p.m. McLaurin Elementary 170 Sgt. Prentiss Dr., Natchez

Thursday, Sept. 15, 6 – 7 p.m. Northwest Rankin Middle School Performing Arts Building 5805 Highway 25, Flowood

Tuesday, Sept. 20, 6 – 7 p.m. North Jackson Elementary 650 James M. Davis Dr., Jackson

Tuesday, Sept. 20, 6 – 7 p.m. Family Education Center 3524 Prentiss Ave., Moss Point

Thursday, Sept. 22, 6 – 7 p.m. Brandon Central Office 2630 McArthur Dr., Columbus

Thursday, Sep. 29, 6 – 7 p.m. McCoy Elementary 1835 School Dr., Yazoo City

