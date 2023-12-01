JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As Mississippians prepare for the holiday season, state and national resources exist to ensure others are safe from domestic abuse.

The color purple means many things throughout the year, but it also represents domestic violence awareness. Though Domestic Violence Awareness Month was in October, resources on the state and national level are available for those who need them.

Bureau of Victim Assistance

The Mississippi Attorney General’s office manages BOVA. It was established to provide statewide assistance to victims of crime. BOVA offers victims and their loved ones a single point of contact they can turn to before and after their offender is sentenced.

Services provided by BOVA advocates include

Assistance in obtaining victims’ rights

Assistance with the Crime Victim Compensation Application

Criminal justice and court-related services

Crisis intervention

Information about the Mississippi Crime Victims’ Bill of Rights

General information and referral to appropriate victim service providers

Notification of Court of Appeals and Supreme Court decisions

Personal advocacy and support services

Victim advocacy

If you have questions or need assistance, contact victimassistance@ago.ms.gov.

Mississippi Coalition Against Domestic Violence

The Mississippi Coalition Against Domestic Violence was founded in 1980. The non-profit deals with the concerns of victims of family violence. It represents both rural and urban areas. Its programs support and serve victims of all racial, social, ethnic, religious, and economic groups, regardless of age, sex or lifestyle. The organization provides education and points victims to shelters and other resources to get them out of unsafe situations.

State and national hotlines