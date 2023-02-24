LONG BEACH, Miss. (WJTV) – A Long Beach man was arrested for allegedly making a threat against law enforcement officers and making a bomb threat against a school.

On Tuesday, February 21, the Mississippi Office of Homeland Security (MOHS) was notified of a threatening voicemail that was left on Monday, February 20. Investigators said the caller stated he “wanted to kill law enforcement officers and that a bomb was placed in a school.”

MOHS conducted an investigation and identified 34-year-old Nathan William Hiles, of Long Beach, as the caller.

An arrest warrant was issued for Hiles for false reporting of a bomb. Investigators said he was later found by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and arrested without incident.

Hiles appeared in court on February 22, and he was given a $500,000 bond.