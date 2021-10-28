Longtime member of Mississippi State Parole Board resigns

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A longtime member of the Mississippi State Parole Board announced he will resign on Sunday, October 21, 2021.

Nehemiah Flowers, Jr., has served on the five-member board for the past eight years. He was appointed by former Governor Phil Bryant in 2013 and was reappointed by Governor Tate Reeves in 2020.

Flowers is a former U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Mississippi. Before becoming a federal law enforcement officer, he was a longtime staff member for the late U.S. Senator Thad Cochran.

“Because I have loved helping people, I have had two retirements,” Flowers said. “This time I intend to fully enjoy retirement. However, when I informed Governor Reeves of my resignation, I committed to him that I am available to assist with my successor. I have truly enjoyed serving on the Mississippi Parole Board.”

A reception was held for Flowers on Thursday at the Parole Board’s Jackson Office.

