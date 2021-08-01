Longtime Neshoba County Fair manager retires

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Neshoba County Fair ended with a bang Friday night, with a concert from Country Music star Riley Green. However, Mississippi’s Giant House Party wouldn’t be where it is today without Douglas Johnson.

Johnson has been the fair’s manager for the past 27 years, and he is retiring. The fair has grown into one of the state’s biggest weeks under Johnson’s leadership.

He said this year’s fair was even bigger than 2019’s, despite the extreme heat and the coronavirus pandemic.

“The fair has grown tremendously in the 27 years I’ve been here, from a relatively small budget to about a million and a half dollars, as far as the budget is concerned. In spite of the mud, in spite of the dust, we are up compared to 2019. It’s just amazing how it’s grown,” Johnson said.

Last year, the fair was canceled due to the pandemic.