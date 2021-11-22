Lottery player wins $200K jackpot in Mississippi Match 5 drawing

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi Lottery player won the $200,000 jackpot prize from the Saturday, November 20 Mississippi Match 5 drawing.

According to officials with the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC), the player cashed in a Mississippi Match 5 ticket from a previous draw and received one free ticket. The free ticket matched all five numbers for Saturday’s drawing.

The winning ticket was purchased from Greer’s Market #19 located at 7100 Highway 614 in Hurley. The numbers randomly generated for Saturday evening were: 1-8-13-18-21.

The jackpot for Monday night’s Powerball drawing is an estimated $213 million. Tuesday’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot has reset to $50,000, and Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $83 million.