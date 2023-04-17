BILOXI, Miss. (WGNO) — A Louisiana man is in custody after a shooting in Biloxi over the weekend.

The Biloxi Police Department says 30-year-old James Tarvis McMorris, Jr. of Harvey, La. was arrested in connection to a shooting on Saturday night that left a man dead.

We’re told the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Briarfield Avenue. That’s where police found an adult male victim who had been shot multiple times. The man was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Police say witnesses of the shooting identified the suspect as McMorris, who was arrested at a nearby home. Other details surrounding the shooting, including a possible motive, were unavailable.

McMorris was booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Center where he faces a single charge of manslaughter. His bond has been set at $500,000.

The shooting remains under investigation by BPD. Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact the department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 228-435-6112 or dispatch at 228-392-0641.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898 or by clicking here.