Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year, our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. Since then the GDP has recovered, the first quarter of 2022 was 11% above the fourth quarter of 2019.

While GDP has recovered since the height of the pandemic, wage growth has not kept pace with inflation. In 2021 average hourly wages increased 4.7% while there was 7% inflation, meaning the worker’s purchasing power dropped by 2.4%.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. The highest earning county in the U.S. earns $147,111, while the lowest earns $22,292. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in Mississippi using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2020 5-year estimate median household income.

You may also like: Highest-rated football recruits from Mississippi over the last 20 years

#50. Yalobusha County

– Median household income: $41,440

— 10.9% below state average, 36.2% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 10.4%

— #2,993 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 18.0%

— #443 highest among all counties nationwide

#49. Lincoln County

– Median household income: $41,355

— 11.1% below state average, 36.4% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 18.1%

— #1,958 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 20.6%

— #440 highest among all counties nationwide

#48. Alcorn County

– Median household income: $40,938

— 12.0% below state average, 37.0% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 13.9%

— #2,658 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 17.5%

— #410 highest among all counties nationwide

#47. Neshoba County

– Median household income: $40,750

— 12.4% below state average, 37.3% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 13.6%

— #2,713 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 18.7%

— #398 highest among all counties nationwide

#46. Calhoun County

– Median household income: $40,345

— 13.3% below state average, 37.9% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 10.4%

— #3,001 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 17.7%

— #374 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Best colleges in Mississippi

#45. Prentiss County

– Median household income: $40,163

— 13.6% below state average, 38.2% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 12.8%

— #2,783 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 21.9%

— #362 highest among all counties nationwide

#44. Scott County

– Median household income: $39,971

— 14.1% below state average, 38.5% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 14.6%

— #2,565 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 19.0%

— #349 highest among all counties nationwide

#43. Grenada County

– Median household income: $39,952

— 14.1% below state average, 38.5% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 17.3%

— #2,087 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 19.0%

— #348 highest among all counties nationwide

#42. Benton County

– Median household income: $39,758

— 14.5% below state average, 38.8% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 10.0%

— #3,019 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 18.7%

— #339 highest among all counties nationwide

#41. Oktibbeha County

– Median household income: $39,490

— 15.1% below state average, 39.2% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 17.7%

— #2,004 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 27.3%

— #324 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Counties with the lowest home prices in Mississippi

#40. Franklin County

– Median household income: $39,066

— 16.0% below state average, 39.9% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 13.7%

— #2,686 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 19.6%

— #305 highest among all counties nationwide

#39. Winston County

– Median household income: $38,986

— 16.2% below state average, 40.0% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 11.7%

— #2,899 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 16.8%

— #299 highest among all counties nationwide

#38. Clarke County

– Median household income: $38,631

— 16.9% below state average, 40.6% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 15.7%

— #2,395 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 20.6%

— #288 highest among all counties nationwide

#37. Tishomingo County

– Median household income: $38,302

— 17.6% below state average, 41.1% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 11.4%

— #2,928 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 19.1%

— #274 highest among all counties nationwide

#36. Montgomery County

– Median household income: $38,022

— 18.3% below state average, 41.5% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 11.1%

— #2,962 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 22.1%

— #258 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Mississippi

#35. Tippah County

– Median household income: $37,894

— 18.5% below state average, 41.7% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 10.1%

— #3,016 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 19.2%

— #250 highest among all counties nationwide

#34. Jasper County

– Median household income: $37,877

— 18.6% below state average, 41.7% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 12.0%

— #2,865 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 19.1%

— #248 highest among all counties nationwide

#33. Panola County

– Median household income: $37,232

— 20.0% below state average, 42.7% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 14.9%

— #2,519 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 18.6%

— #225 highest among all counties nationwide

#32. Noxubee County

– Median household income: $36,958

— 20.5% below state average, 43.1% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 7.4%

— #3,103 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 25.6%

— #211 highest among all counties nationwide

#31. Leake County

– Median household income: $36,708

— 21.1% below state average, 43.5% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 12.2%

— #2,839 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 17.6%

— #200 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Highest-earning counties in Mississippi

#30. Choctaw County

– Median household income: $36,648

— 21.2% below state average, 43.6% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 12.7%

— #2,791 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 16.1%

— #197 highest among all counties nationwide

#29. Lawrence County

– Median household income: $36,239

— 22.1% below state average, 44.2% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 15.4%

— #2,457 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 17.7%

— #182 highest among all counties nationwide

#28. Sharkey County

– Median household income: $35,711

— 23.2% below state average, 45.1% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 13.9%

— #2,658 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 20.5%

— #168 highest among all counties nationwide

#27. Attala County

– Median household income: $35,631

— 23.4% below state average, 45.2% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 17.2%

— #2,106 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 23.5%

— #165 highest among all counties nationwide

#26. Chickasaw County

– Median household income: $35,592

— 23.5% below state average, 45.2% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 9.3%

— #3,055 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 22.5%

— #164 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Mississippi

#25. Tunica County

– Median household income: $34,485

— 25.9% below state average, 46.9% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 8.0%

— #3,093 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 26.0%

— #126 highest among all counties nationwide

#24. Wayne County

– Median household income: $33,612

— 27.7% below state average, 48.3% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 14.2%

— #2,625 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 21.5%

— #107 highest among all counties nationwide

#23. Walthall County

– Median household income: $33,566

— 27.8% below state average, 48.4% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 15.1%

— #2,482 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 28.7%

— #105 highest among all counties nationwide

#22. Clay County

– Median household income: $33,209

— 28.6% below state average, 48.9% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 13.4%

— #2,720 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 20.2%

— #100 highest among all counties nationwide

#21. Covington County

– Median household income: $32,917

— 29.2% below state average, 49.4% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 15.4%

— #2,447 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 25.1%

— #93 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Mississippi

#20. Yazoo County

– Median household income: $32,729

— 29.6% below state average, 49.6% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 12.4%

— #2,818 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 23.7%

— #86 highest among all counties nationwide

#19. Pike County

– Median household income: $32,726

— 29.6% below state average, 49.6% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 8.4%

— #3,082 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 27.5%

— #85 highest among all counties nationwide

#18. Bolivar County

– Median household income: $32,412

— 30.3% below state average, 50.1% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 12.7%

— #2,791 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 25.0%

— #80 highest among all counties nationwide

#17. Claiborne County

– Median household income: $32,268

— 30.6% below state average, 50.4% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 8.1%

— #3,088 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 28.1%

— #78 highest among all counties nationwide

#16. Jefferson Davis County

– Median household income: $32,214

— 30.7% below state average, 50.4% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 13.3%

— #2,726 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 21.8%

— #76 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 70s in Mississippi

#15. Washington County

– Median household income: $32,011

— 31.2% below state average, 50.7% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 12.7%

— #2,791 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 23.4%

— #71 highest among all counties nationwide

#14. Marion County

– Median household income: $31,629

— 32.0% below state average, 51.3% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 12.5%

— #2,809 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 24.0%

— #65 highest among all counties nationwide

#13. Sunflower County

– Median household income: $31,515

— 32.2% below state average, 51.5% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 10.0%

— #3,019 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 23.7%

— #60 highest among all counties nationwide

#12. Amite County

– Median household income: $30,805

— 33.8% below state average, 52.6% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 15.1%

— #2,499 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 30.7%

— #52 highest among all counties nationwide

#11. Coahoma County

– Median household income: $30,761

— 33.9% below state average, 52.7% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 8.6%

— #3,077 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 25.9%

— #49 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Highest NFL draft picks from Mississippi

#10. Wilkinson County

– Median household income: $30,760

— 33.9% below state average, 52.7% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 7.4%

— #3,103 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 17.1%

— #48 highest among all counties nationwide

#9. Kemper County

– Median household income: $30,735

— 33.9% below state average, 52.7% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 9.5%

— #3,048 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 20.7%

— #47 highest among all counties nationwide

#8. Adams County

– Median household income: $30,633

— 34.1% below state average, 52.9% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 10.2%

— #3,007 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 27.0%

— #46 highest among all counties nationwide

#7. Tallahatchie County

– Median household income: $30,433

— 34.6% below state average, 53.2% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 13.5%

— #2,715 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 24.9%

— #43 highest among all counties nationwide

#6. Leflore County

– Median household income: $30,077

— 35.3% below state average, 53.7% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 11.6%

— #2,920 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 29.9%

— #39 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Cities in Mississippi with the most living in poverty

#5. Jefferson County

– Median household income: $29,524

— 36.5% below state average, 54.6% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 8.3%

— #3,085 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 26.7%

— #34 highest among all counties nationwide

#4. Humphreys County

– Median household income: $28,628

— 38.4% below state average, 56.0% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 11.6%

— #2,904 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 24.9%

— #27 highest among all counties nationwide

#3. Issaquena County

– Median household income: $28,333

— 39.1% below state average, 56.4% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 6.6%

— #3,122 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 33.8%

— #24 highest among all counties nationwide

#2. Quitman County

– Median household income: $24,233

— 47.9% below state average, 62.7% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 5.9%

— #3,131 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 31.6%

— #6 highest among all counties nationwide

#1. Holmes County

– Median household income: $24,074

— 48.2% below state average, 63.0% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 5.8%

— #3,133 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 32.9%

— #4 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Highest-rated golf courses in Mississippi, according to Tripadvisor