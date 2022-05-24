LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Lowndes County 18-year-old was charged with murder after just graduating from Caledonia High School.

Lowndes County deputies said they received a call about Saturday, May 21 about a person who had been shot. They responded to a home on Richard’s Lane and found the 33-year-old victim.

Justin Robert Coggins, 18, was charged with murder in connection to the case. He had graduated from high school earlier that day.

Coggins was taken to the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center to await his initial appearance. Investigators believe that the motive for the shooting was a case of domestic violence.

This case is still under investigation.