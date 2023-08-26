GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A George County man has been arrested in connection to the death of a woman.

George County deputies said they received a call about on incident in the 100 block of Ashton Drive in the Ward community around 3:45 p.m. on Friday, August 25.

When investigators arrived at the location, they found a deceased woman.

The suspect in the alleged homicide, 67-year-old Leon Eugene Lambert, III, of Lucedale, turned himself in to authorities a short time after the incident occurred.

Deputies said Lambert has been charged with one count of first degree murder. He was booked into the George County Regional Correctional Facility.

Anyone with information about the case can contact the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601-947-4811.