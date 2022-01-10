Luckyday Foundation increasing scholarship support at Mississippi State through 2025

The Luckyday Foundation has expanded its partnership with Mississippi State, pledging a significant increase in its support of the university’s Luckyday Scholars Program. (Photo by Beth Wynn)

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – The Luckyday Foundation of Jackson announced they will boost the program to 45 scholarships at Mississippi State University (MSU) for the fall 2022 semester. This is an increase of 25 students above the 10 recipients in each of the 2021 and 2020 classes.

The growth in support will continue to increase to 95 total scholarships for fall 2023, 160 scholarships for fall 2024, and in 2025, the Luckyday Foundation will provide funding for a total of 230 Luckyday scholars at MSU.

“We are proud of the very productive partnership we have with the Luckyday Foundation as we work together to ensure that promising students have the resources they need to earn a college degree and develop valuable leadership skills. And now with this significant expansion, we can connect even more students with the financial and academic support they need,” said MSU President Mark E. Keenum.

Established by the late Frank R. Day of Jackson, the Luckyday Foundation offers scholarship funding to exemplary students who are poised to be future leaders and have a high level of community involvement.

Applicants must meet the requirements of having a 3.0 high school GPA and an interview process in which students must demonstrate extensive leadership skills, work ethic, and active school and community participation.

Students selected for the program are awarded $6,000 per year for a total of $24,000 over four years.

“We are very pleased about expanding our relationship with Mississippi State University,” said Jamie Houston, Luckyday Foundation board chair.

For more information about the Mississippi State University Luckyday Scholars Program, please visit www.luckyday.msstate.edu.