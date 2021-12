OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Oxford police arrested a 23-year-old Madison man in connection to a sexual assault.

Police said they received a report on October 15, 2021, about a sexual assault that happened at an apartment complex on Old Taylor Road.

According to investigators, James Leslie Hardin II was arrested on November 30 and charged with sexual battery. His bond was set at $10,000 by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.