JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL) presented a $2,515 check to Make-A-Wish Mississippi during a ceremony held last week at the IHL offices Jackson.

The check represented the culmination of a six-week fundraising effort and was raised by IHL staff members and members of the Board of Trustees to help support the mission of Make-A-Wish Mississippi.

Conceived by Deputy Commissioner and Chief Administrative Officer Marcus Thompson, the fundraising effort was spearheaded by a committee of seven IHL employees, including Henry Anderson, Aaron Blanton, Allison Bullock, Susan Erickson, Heather Jiles, Holly Johnson, and Sandra Kelly.

The $2,515 total raised far exceeded the goal originally set by the committee of $500. The effort launched in mid-April and concluded with the check presentation Wednesday, June 2.

“We are so grateful for the support from IHL and their staff! Through their support and the funds that they came together and raised, they will help us to be able to grant more wishes for children right here in Mississippi,” said Rachael Keyes, Senior Director of Development for Make-A-Wish Mississippi.