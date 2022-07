MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Monroe County deputy was injured while trying to make an arrest on July 6.

According to investigators, a deputy encountered Darryle V. Brown on Pierce Chapel Road near the Bethlehem Community while trying to serve a warrant in the area. They said Brown was in possession of crystal meth.

During Brown’s arrest, authorities said the deputy suffered a broken hand but was able to take Brown into custody.