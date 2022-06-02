JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi veteran accused of faking his own death was found guilty of 14 child sex crimes in Jackson County.

In 2020, Jacob Blair Scott, of Moss Point, was charged with 14 crimes, including sexual battery, touching a child for lustful purposes, and exploitation of a child. He was arrested in Oklahoma and extradited back to Mississippi.

The Sun Herald reported the 14-year-old victim testified that she became pregnant by Scott after being sexually assaulted at least 30 times between 2016 and 2017.

Scott reportedly tried to blame his mental state, a failing marriage, a collapsed relationship and the victim for the sexual assaults.

“This is the first time in my 18 years I have ever seen something so brazen and so vile,” said District Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath.

The jury found Scott guilty of nine counts of sexual battery, four counts of touching a child for lustful purposes and one count of child exploitation.