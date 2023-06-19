BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WJTV) – A preliminary hearing was held on Friday for the man accused of killing two and injuring four during a house party in Bay St. Louis.

WXXV reported 19-year-old Cameron Brand was in Hancock County Circuit Court. His bond was set at $6 million.

Brand was charged with two counts of murder and four counts of aggravated assault.

The shooting happened just after midnight on Sunday, April 30 in the 1000 block of Old Blue Meadow Road.

Students had gathered for a party at the home on a sparsely populated road after Bay High School’s prom. The home is less than a mile from Bay High.

When police arrived, they found multiple people suffering from gunshot wounds. Some shooting victims had already been taken to local hospitals by private vehicles. Police said the victims were between the ages of 15 and 18.

The two victims who died were identified as 16-year-old Haeleigh Stamper and 18-year-old De’Arreis Smith.

Brand is being held in the Hancock County Jail.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.