BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – The man accused in the shooting death of Biloxi Police Officer Robert McKeithen is incompetent to stand trial for capital murder.

The Sun Herald reported Darian Atkinson, 22, was transferred to the Mississippi State Hospital at Whitfield on March 9 for his sixth psychiatric evaluation and additional treatment.

The newspaper reported Atkinson is facing a possible death sentence or life in prison without parole if he’s convicted in the 2019 death of McKeithen.

Atkinson’s attorney expects an update on his condition in about three months.