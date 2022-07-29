OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – An 18-year-old Grenada man was arrested in Oxford following a report of animal cruelty on Monday, July 25.

Oxford police said they were notified about a video of a man who recorded himself killing kittens near an apartment complex on Molly Barr Road.

Police later arrested Carl Travis Jr. on Tuesday, July 26. He was charged with aggravated animal cruelty.

He was issued a $5,000 bond during his initial hearing before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge. Police said additional counts will be presented during the August Grand Jury Session.