PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WJTV) – The man accused of killing a Pascagoula police K9 officer during a chase in Jackson County now faces murder charges.

The Sun Herald reported Mitchell Wayne Robinson, 33, has been charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Robinson is accused of shooting Christopher Joiner, 52, in the Helena community before shooting K9 Officer Exo.

Authorities said Exo died at an emergency vet clinic. Joiner died at the University of South Alabama Medical Center in Mobile on June 24.

Investigators said Robinson was shot by officers during the chase. He is now being held in the Jackson County jail without bond.

Courtesy: Pascagoula Police Dept.

Pascagoula police said a memorial service for Exo will be held on Friday, July 1 at the Pascagoula Senior Center. His ashes will be escorted from Mobile to Pascagoula. Services will then follow at 11:30 a.m.